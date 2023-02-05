Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Deion Branch Down To Be College Head Coach One Day After Interim Stint At Louisville

Deion Branch Down To Be Head Coach One Day ... After Interim Stint At Louisville

2/5/2023 12:30 AM PT
TESTING THE WATERS
TMZSports.com

Deion Branch got a little taste of what being a college head coach would feel like when he was thrust into the interim role at Louisville in December ... and now, he tells TMZ Sports he could see himself handling the role full-time one day.

The former NFL receiver had to step in at the 2022 Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17 after then Cardinals HC Scott Satterfield bolted for Cincinnati -- and Branch shined as fill-in head man, leading his alma mater to a 24-7 victory.

Branch -- who had been UL's Director of Player Development last season before taking the interim gig -- called it all a "great experience" ... and one he could see himself doing every day somewhere down the line.

"I loved it," Branch said. "I loved every second of it."

Deion Branch
Getty

The 43-year-old said seeing some of his former peers -- including Deion Sanders -- succeeding in the coaching world has given him a bit of an itch to score a job going forward too.

TMZ INVESTIGATES

But, the two-time Super Bowl champ appears to be content in his administrative role for Louisville ... at least, for now.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later