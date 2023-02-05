Deion Branch Down To Be College Head Coach One Day After Interim Stint At Louisville

Play video content TMZSports.com

Deion Branch got a little taste of what being a college head coach would feel like when he was thrust into the interim role at Louisville in December ... and now, he tells TMZ Sports he could see himself handling the role full-time one day.

The former NFL receiver had to step in at the 2022 Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17 after then Cardinals HC Scott Satterfield bolted for Cincinnati -- and Branch shined as fill-in head man, leading his alma mater to a 24-7 victory.

Louisville interim head coach Deion Branch gets a bath as the Cardinals beat Cincinnati 24-7 in the Fenway Bowl to keep the Keg of Nails. This is a special moment for the beloved New England Patriot and former UofL player to come back to Massachusetts and get this win. pic.twitter.com/Uxp421FhSu — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) December 17, 2022 @Tyler_Greever

Branch -- who had been UL's Director of Player Development last season before taking the interim gig -- called it all a "great experience" ... and one he could see himself doing every day somewhere down the line.

"I loved it," Branch said. "I loved every second of it."

The 43-year-old said seeing some of his former peers -- including Deion Sanders -- succeeding in the coaching world has given him a bit of an itch to score a job going forward too.

