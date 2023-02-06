WR A.J. Green Announces NFL Retirement After 11 Seasons

A.J. Green is moving on ... the star wide receiver announced on Monday he's retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons in the league with the Bengals and Cardinals.

"I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short," Green wrote on Instagram, adding ... "Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career."

34-year-old Green continued ... "Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y’all! The next chapter begin."

Green was selected by the Bengals in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft ... where he spent the first nine seasons of his career playing in Cincinnati.

A 7x Pro Bowler, Green was one of the best wide receivers to ever put on a Bengals uniform, accumulating 649 receptions, 9,470 yards, and 65 touchdowns during his tenure.

Green finished his Bengals career second all-time in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, behind only Chad Johnson, who also played 11 seasons with Cinci (2001-2011).

In 2021, Green signed with the Arizona Cardinals -- joining forces with wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk -- where he spent the final two years of his career.

Green's former quarterback, Kyler Murray, praised the wideout after his announcement ... writing, "One of the best to ever do it. Appreciate ya bro."