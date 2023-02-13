Barney the Dinosaur's New Look Dragged by Social Media

Barney is back with a brand new look, but not everyone is feeling the digital makeover ... dragging the reboot character all across the internet.

Mattel Television made the major announcement Monday, revealing the throwback show "Barney & Friends" is making a comeback. The company also showed off a brand new Barney for the reimagined franchise.

However, the 'new and improved' Barney -- set to officially debut in 2024 -- clearly isn't sitting well with the majority of folks on social media.

One user wrote, "THAT AIN’T BARNEY BRUH THEY DID MY MANS DIRTY"." ... another said, "Why does Barney look like he’s sky high cracked on cocaine? That face is unsettling as hell."

Demi Lovato got her start on Barney in the early 2000s -- and her mom, Dianna De La Garza, also had something to say about the new look, "Aww man… I hate change😂".

"Barney & Friends" debuted in 1992 and aired all the way until November 2010.

Now, Mattel says the Barney reboot will be expanding to film, YouTube and music ... in addition to the TV series and a wide range of kids' products, which includes toys, books and clothing.