Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Selfie Kid Ryan McKenna Arrested In Florida

Ryan McKenna is learning life comes at you fast ... 5 years ago he was cheesing with Justin Timberlake in a viral Super Bowl moment at age 13, and on the eve of this year's big game cops say he was drunk and fighting with friends in a California Pizza Kitchen.

Ryan, famous for snapping a selfie with Justin on live TV in front of 113.7 million viewers during the Super Bowl 52 halftime show, had another eventful Super Bowl weekend ... only this time, we've learned he ended up in jail on a felony charge.

According to the arrest report, obtained by TMZ, cops were called to a shopping center in Naples, FL on Saturday night for a report of a man who was drunk and hitting his friend inside a CPK.

When police arrived, officers say a 15-year-old boy told them he was friends with Ryan but they had gotten into an argument that escalated to the point where 18-year-old Ryan stood up and aggressively pushed their table and started yelling obscenities at the boy's girlfriend.

Cops say they were talking to the 15-year-old when Ryan interrupted and started arguing with the boy. Police say Ryan was asked to step away but he kept arguing with the boy until cops got Ryan to calm down, step away and wait.

Police say shopping center security asked to have Ryan escorted off the property ... and while explaining the process to Ryan, cops say his behavior turned aggressive ... waving his arms, yelling and trying to approach the 15-year-old boy.

Cops say they put their hands on Ryan's chest to stop him from confronting the kid, but Ryan continued yelling and grabbed the officers' hands and removed them from his chest.

Police say that's when they tried to place Ryan in handcuffs and detain him ... officers claim he resisted, so they took him to the ground, where they say he continued resisting until finally putting his hands behind his back and getting cuffed.