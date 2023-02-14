Stars Celebrating Valentine's Day 2023

Valentine's Day is in full swing, and just like everybody else, celebs are celebrating the day of love in style ... whether it's by spending time with their boo or just rockin' it solo.

Gal Gadot showed off a massive bouquet of red roses, "Real Housewives" star Heather Dubrow and her hubby Terry shared a smooch, and Mark Zuckerberg got some heart-shaped breakfast from his kiddos for the big day!

Kourtney Kardashian is lookin' pretty cozy by the fire ... sippin' on a cocktail in a cute red outfit next to her droves of Valentine's Day candy -- assumingly from Travis Barker.

Influencer Corinna Kopf hopped in the jacuzzi while rockin' some sick shades ... lighting the water red to celebrate the day.

"Anne with an E" and "Stranger Things" star Amybeth McNulty wished a happy V-Day to her followers -- and showed off how she feels about the holiday!