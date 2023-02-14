Celebs Throw Up Heart Hands for the Win on Valentine's Day

Ya gotta hand it to 'em ... some celebs are all in when it comes to Valentine's Day, and they're not ashamed to show it by throwing up heart symbols.💘

Take it from Nicole Scherzinger, Bella Hadid, and Izabel Goulart ... if there's a day to bust out the heart hands, this would be it.

Of course, it's a popular pose year-round on the 'gram, but supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio's version -- on a Mexican island back around the New Year -- is sure to draw even more likes on this holiday.

Hell, even EDM superstar David Guetta's known to give his fans a handful of lovin' during his shows.