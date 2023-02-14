Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Celebs Throw Up Heart Hands for the Win on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day Celebs Getting Heart On!!!

2/14/2023 8:12 AM PT
Celebrity Heart Hands
Launch Gallery
Signing Off Launch Gallery
Getty

Ya gotta hand it to 'em ... some celebs are all in when it comes to Valentine's Day, and they're not ashamed to show it by throwing up heart symbols.💘

Take it from Nicole Scherzinger, Bella Hadid, and Izabel Goulart ... if there's a day to bust out the heart hands, this would be it.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Of course, it's a popular pose year-round on the 'gram, but supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio's version -- on a Mexican island back around the New Year -- is sure to draw even more likes on this holiday.

Getty

Hell, even EDM superstar David Guetta's known to give his fans a handful of lovin' during his shows.

'Tis the season, we guess. Happy VD!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later