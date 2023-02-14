Paris Hilton Rocks Valentine's Day Dress For Date with Husband Carter Reum

Play video content BACKGRID

Paris Hilton's wearing her heart on her sleeve, leg, chest and everything in between -- so, basically, repping hard for Valentine's Day in a red and pink get-up on the eve of the holiday.

The reality star/entrepreneur and hubby Carter Reum kicked off their love celebration Monday night ... hitting up celeb hot spot Craig's in WeHo for dinner. And, her outfit certainly created quite a moment.

Paris's knee-length red dress was covered in pink hearts, and she accessorized with a red heart-shaped bag ... which had "Taken" plastered on it. Shout out to Carter!

The couple posed for pics and she briefly talked about her new metaverse dating show "Parisland" ... promising others they could find love in the virtual world.

As we reported, Paris and her husband announced they had a brand new baby last month ... something the 2 have desired since their lush wedding weekend back in 2021.

BTW, "Parisland" launched on The Sandbox gaming system on Monday for anyone wanting to see Paris getting her matchmaking on ... or just find love themselves.

