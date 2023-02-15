T-Pain Releasing Cover Album of Sam Smith, Frank Sinatra and Journey Songs

T-Pain is either bored with his musical legacy or wants to carve out a different lane -- he's doing an entire album of cover songs, from almost every genre of music, and he's going Auto-Tune-less for all of it.

On Wednesday, T-Pain maintained he was answering fans' long-awaited prayers with the announcement of "On Top of the Covers" ... an album that'll tackle classic recordings such as Sam Cooke’s "A Change Is Gonna Come," Journey’s "Don't Stop Believin'," Sam Smith's "Stay With Me," Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” and Black Sabbath’s "War Pigs" ... just to name a few.

T-Pain just signed a new artist named NandoSTL, who will also appear on the project ... which is slated to be released on March 17.

He'll also be testing out the new music live via a pair of shows in Los Angeles on March 17 and 18.