Gervonta Davis Pleads Guilty To Four Traffic Offenses In Hit-And-Run Case

Gervonta Davis has just pleaded guilty to four traffic offenses in his hit-and-run case.

The star boxer entered the pleas in a Baltimore courtroom on Thursday -- over two years after he was accused of running a red light in his Lamborghini and striking another vehicle ... before ultimately fleeing the area.

Davis pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, driving with a revoked license, running a red light, and failing to notify of property damage.

His sentencing hearing has been set for May 5.

Davis was initially hit with 14 charges in the case ... after prosecutors said he was responsible for the Nov. 5, 2020 accident in Baltimore.

Officials said a woman in the car that Davis had hit was pregnant at the time of the wreck. They accused Davis of making eye contact with her after the crash, but never offering assistance before leaving.

Despite Thursday's pleas, Davis is still facing other legal issues ... he has another court hearing slated for later this month in Florida after he allegedly roughed up a woman during a heated Dec. 27 argument.