Gervonta Davis Hit with 14 Criminal Charges for Alleged Lamborghini Hit & Run

Boxing superstar Gervonta Davis just got socked with 14 criminal charges stemming from a Nov. 2020 hit and run crash that injured FOUR people -- and now he's facing more than 7 YEARS in prison.

The undefeated knockout artist is suspected of being the driver of the 2020 Lamborghini Urus which allegedly blew through a red light and slammed into a Toyota on Nov. 5th ... just days after Gervonta's huge knockout win over Leo Santa Cruz.

Davis -- who turned 26 on Nov. 7th -- was reportedly celebrating his birthday at a nearby nightclub in South Baltimore before the incident.

Now, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office announced its moving forward with 14 counts against Davis, including 4 counts of "failure to immediately return and remain at scene of accident involving bodily injury."

He's also facing charges for failure to report an accident, driving on a suspended/revoked license, failure to stop a red light and more.

If convicted of all charges, Davis faces a potential maximum of 7 YEARS and 55 days in prison.

Prosecutors say they've obtained surveillance footage from a nearby store that shows the Lamborghini "collide directly into the store’s fence and the driver, was allegedly identified by witnesses as Gervonta Davis."

And what's worse ... officials say witnesses say Davis and his passenger were seen gathering items from the Lambo and moving them to a getaway car that drove them away from the crash scene.

Officials say they have footage that backs that up, too!

"The defendant and the unidentified female passenger were captured on camera leaving from the scene in the Camaro," prosecutors say.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby says four people were hospitalized as a result of the crash ... but they're expected to be okay.

"Fortunately, the victims in this case were able to survive this alleged hit and run collision with recoverable injuries despite the potential for a far worst scenario," Mosby said.

"My office will continue to do our part to hold reckless drivers accountable when their harmful actions put innocent lives in jeopardy."

Davis -- who was Floyd Mayweather's protege -- is considered one of the top boxers in the sports at the moment ... racking up an impressive 24-0 record as a pro with victories over guys like Yuriorkis Gamboa and José Pedraza.

But outside the ring, he's had a ton of legal problems ...

Remember, Davis was arrested back in February 2020 for roughing up his ex-girlfriend at a celebrity basketball game in an incident captured on video.

He was also arrested for assault back in 2017 after allegedly punching a friend. The charge was later dropped.