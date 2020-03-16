Gervonta Davis Dom. Violence Case, New Video Shows Attack On Ex-GF

Play video content Exclusive

TMZ Sports has obtained new footage of Gervonta Davis' attack on his ex-girlfriend ... and it appears to show the boxing superstar taking a swing at the woman.

As we previously reported, Davis was arrested last month ... after a woman told cops she was roughed up by the 25-year-old at a celeb basketball event on Feb. 1 in Coral Gables, FL.

Now, we've obtained new footage from the altercation ... and you can see, Davis CLEARLY gets violent with the woman.

Davis walks the baseline at the Watsco Center, immediately puts his hands on the woman's shoulder and neck area ... and pulls and pushes her into the arena's locker room area.

While in there, new footage shows Davis cocking back his left hand and appearing to fire it at the woman. You can see moments later, the woman charges right back at the boxer.

Eventually, the two are separated ... but the drama doesn't end there -- because Davis appears to get in ANOTHER altercation with another man.

The footage shows Davis confronting a man who appeared to be filming the incident ... and at one point, it looked like they were going to square off for a fight.

Ultimately, everyone was separated ... and Davis was locked up 3 days later on a charge of simple battery/domestic violence.

Davis has denied ever hitting the woman, saying in a statement, "I never once hit her ... yeah I was aggressive and told her come on. That's the mother of my child. I would never hurt her."

Cops say the woman suffered injuries to her lip and left jaw in the altercation.