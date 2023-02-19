Trey Songz -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Trey Songz looks over the years are a real "Panty Droppa!"

Here is a 24-year-old version of the R&B singer looking dapper AF, accessorized and ready to party at his Birthday celebration in New York City back in 2009 (left). This was the same year he released his album "Ready," which featured hit songs "I Invented Sex" and "Say Aah."

And, 14 years later ... the 38-year-old handsome papa bear recently dripped himself in diamonds and was shining from ear-to-ear in Dubai for the opening of the "Atlantis The Royal Grand" (right).

His rocks may be getting bigger by the year, but the question is ...