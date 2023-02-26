Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kim K Struggles in Skintight Dress at Fashion Week in Milan

Kim Kardashian Fashion is a Struggle!!!

2/26/2023 6:52 AM PT
Backgrid

Kim Kardashian made an incredible entrance Saturday at Milan Fashion Week ... but she had to choose between looking awesome and simple tasks, like walking!

Kim Kardashian in Red Dress During Fashion Week in Milan, Italy
Launch Gallery
Kim Looks Great in Red!! Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Kim tried hoofing it up a flight of stairs, and it was a Herculean effort in her beyond-skintight getup.

kim kardashian red dress
Backgrid

What made it more challenging ... all eyes were on her, and there were LOTS of people staring .. for obvious reasons -- she looked incredible.

Backgrid

She was there with fashion photog Mert Alas ... who has become a leader in digital manipulation.

Backgrid

No manipulation here ... it's the real deal, and clearly a real struggle.

Buongiorno!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later