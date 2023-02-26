Sally Field -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Sally Field's looks over the years are anything but SAG!

Here is a 53-year-old version of the vibrant actress showing off her wholesome smile at the Screen Actors Guild Awards back in 2000 (left). This was the same year she received nominations for her roles on "ER" and "David Copperfield."

And, 23 years and a hairdo (or two) later, Sally recently looked elated and ready to tackle the night at the premiere of "80 For Brady" in Los Angeles (right).

Ms. Field will take the stage and receive the 2023 Life Achievement Award at this year's SAG awards. With that being said, clearly, her acting skills are award-worthy, but the question is...