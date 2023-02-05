Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kelsea Ballerini Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Kelsea Ballerini Good Genes or Good Docs?!

2/5/2023 12:01 AM PT
Getty

Kelsea Ballerini's looks over the years are definitely award-worthy!

Here is a 21-year-old version of the country singer flashing her pearly whites and looking show-ready at the "Fox & Friends" Concert In New York City back in 2015 (left). This was the same year she debuted her first studio album "The First Time."

And, 8 years later -- with hopes of bringing home a W from this year's Grammys -- she recently pulled back her hair and showed off that winning smile at a CMT event in Music City aka Nashville, Tennessee (right).

It's obvi "Outer Banks" star, Chase Stokes is into Ms. Ballerini, but the question is ...

Kelsea Ballerini ...

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later