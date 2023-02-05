Kelsea Ballerini Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Kelsea Ballerini's looks over the years are definitely award-worthy!

Here is a 21-year-old version of the country singer flashing her pearly whites and looking show-ready at the "Fox & Friends" Concert In New York City back in 2015 (left). This was the same year she debuted her first studio album "The First Time."

And, 8 years later -- with hopes of bringing home a W from this year's Grammys -- she recently pulled back her hair and showed off that winning smile at a CMT event in Music City aka Nashville, Tennessee (right).

It's obvi "Outer Banks" star, Chase Stokes is into Ms. Ballerini, but the question is ...