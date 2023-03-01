Disney Facing Backlash Over Black Tinker Bell in 'Peter Pan & Wendy'

People think Disney's choice to make Tinker Bell Black in the upcoming "Peter Pan & Wendy" flick instead of making a new character for a person of color is a terrible move ... and now Twitter is up in arms over it -- what a shock.

In case you missed it, Disney dropped the trailer for the live-action film Tuesday, with fans getting a first look at Yara Shahidi as everyone's favorite pixie ... but a bunch of people are complaining about the switch-up, saying it feels like the company's more interested in image than inclusivity.

Twitter's in a frenzy over Yara's role -- with one person writing, "Disney loves to race swap these days instead of creating original and new characters that are POC."

Another echoed that, saying Disney's more focused on race-swapping original characters as opposed to putting in the time to make a new product with a more diverse cast.

Others say Tinker Bell has always been known as a white girl with blonde hair and blue eyes -- and diverting from the original material isn't right.

As you know, Disney recently made this same move with "The Little Mermaid," casting Halle Bailey as Ariel.

As for who would make a great fit for Tink, Twitter's got that answer too -- a bunch of folks are saying longtime Disney Channel alum Dove Cameron would've filled the role perfectly.