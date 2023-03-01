Ed Sheeran Says Wife Cherry Seaborn Had Tumor During Pregnancy

Ed Sheeran says his wife's health was in peril during her second pregnancy -- just one thing that made 2022 really difficult ... challenges he says will be reflected in his new album.

The singer made the revelation Wednesday in announcing his latest project, "Subtract" ... saying Cherry Seaborn was diagnosed with a tumor last year while she was pregnant with their second child, Jupiter ... who she delivered in May.

He writes, "Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumor, with no route to treatment until after the birth." ES goes on to say that on top of this, he also lost a good friend in '22 ... not to mention dealing with the lawsuit over his hit, "Shape of You."

In light of these trials, Ed says he's offered up his most honest work yet in "Subtract" -- which he explains wasn't aimed at pleasing anyone but himself. He's known for cranking out consistent pop hits -- so we'll see what he's got in store here.

As for his wife, it sounds like she's okay. There's been no word of further health complications from the tumor, and Ed didn't elaborate. By all accounts, his second daughter is healthy ... she's coming up on her first birthday in a few months.