Barack Obama's Signed 2013 NCAA Tournament Bracket Hits Auction, Could Fetch $20K

Remember that whiteboard President Barack Obama used to fill out his 2013 NCAA Tournament bracket? Well, now it could all be yours ... if you've got some DEEP pockets.

TMZ Sports has learned ... the piece of equipment #44 famously wrote on to give his predictions for the tourney a decade ago is hitting Heritage Auctions -- and it's expected to ultimately sell for around $20,000.

Of course, it's a steep price for a bracket that got busted quickly, but ya gotta remember ... Barack only filled out a few of these during his time as President -- when he'd meet up annually with ESPN's Andy Katz to talk March Madness.

In this particular set of picks, Obama went with a Final Four of Indiana, Florida, Ohio State and Louisville. Not great -- as Louisville, Wichita State, Michigan and Syracuse actually made it. But, hey, one of four isn't bad!

Almost all of the picks were handwritten by Obama himself -- and afterward, he signed it.

The whiteboard is now framed behind plexiglass ... and it's considered one of the more special ones of his presidency, considering it's the first bracket he did after his reelection in November 2012.