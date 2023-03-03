Before this cute kid with kitchen spoons was serving up his curly hair and dimples in paradise, he was just hangin' with his siblings in Nashville, Tennessee and earning his broadcast journalism degree at University of Mississippi.

First appearing on JoJo Fletcher's season of "The Bachelorette," Bachelor Nation fell in love with his charming disposition and humor, and he took his talents to hosting radio and TV shows. He even has his own podcast with Brandi Cyrus.