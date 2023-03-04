'Grey's Anatomy' Star Isaiah Washington Retires From Acting, Blames 'Haters'

Isaiah Washington says he's calling it quits on his acting career and is heading for early retirement.

The former Grey's Anatomy star took to Twitter to make the announcement, explaining that past criticism of his character played a part in his decision.

Washington said, "Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on T---ter since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs and the Useful Idiots have won."

He continued, "I'm no longer interested in the back and forth regarding a 'color construct' that keeps us human beings divided nor am I interested in politics or anything vitriolic."

As you may recall, Washington was fired from his role as Preston Burke in Grey's Anatomy in 2007 after making anti-gay remarks to his costar T.R. Knight on set and repeating them at the Golden Globe Awards that year. He later apologized and said he would seek help, admitting there "are issues I obviously need to examine within my own soul."

Washington says his future plans included traveling around the country "before it falls into Socialism and then Communism."