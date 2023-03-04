Steven Spielberg Says Government Hiding Info on UFOs, There's Life Out There

And Our Government is Hiding it From Us

Steven Spielberg says the U.S. government is hiding info about UFOs from you and everyone else in the country.

The 'E.T.' director was blunt on 'The Late Show' with Stephen Colbert ... "I think the secrecy that is shrouding all of these sightings and the lack of transparency until the Freedom of Information Act compels certain materials to be released publicly, I think that there is something going on that simply needs extraordinary due diligence.”

SS is clearly intrigued by all the sightings, including the Pentagon's conclusion that it cannot explain more than 100 UFOs -- "I think what has been coming out recently is fascinating — just absolutely fascinating. I would like to hear more about it. I don’t know what they are."

Spielberg thinks there's something in the air for sure, and the government is hiding info from us.