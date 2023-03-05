109-Year-Old Man Celebrates Birthday With A Belly Dancer

Play video content

One of the oldest men living in the U.S. had the celebration of a lifetime, ringing in his big 109th birthday with the help of a belly dancer!!!

Thomas Markoff tells us ... his grandpa Morrie Markoff turned 109 back on January 11 and he celebrated at his downtown L.A. condo.

It's pretty hilarious ... the dancer comes out in a white bedazzled getup and gramps was grinning ear-to-ear.

The dancer really puts on a show ... serenading the birthday boy to a song as he watches from his chair and he even provides some funny commentary.

Thomas says it was especially memorable because his granddad is up there and doesn't get out much.

Morrie isn't the first centenarian to be entertained by the ladies ... a man in Texas celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by a bunch of strippers, courtesy of his daughter ... worth the wait, right?