Pedro Pascal -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Pedro Pascal's looks over the years will grow on you like a mushroom!

Here is a 30-year-old version of the Hollywood hunk at the opening night after party for "Macbeth" in New York City back in 2006 (left). This was a decade into Pascal's acting career, when he took the stage as a murderer and a bloody sergeant in the classic play.

And, 17 years later ... the now 47-year-old glowing actor brought his sexy scruff to the Los Angeles premiere of "The Last Of Us" and topped off his look with a pair of slick specs (right).

He may be a fungi, but the question is ...