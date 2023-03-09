Australian Man Hits 8,008 Pull-Ups In 24 Hours, Smashes Guinness World Record

Move over, Arnold ... there's a new king of pull-ups in town -- an Australian man hit 8,008 of them in less than 24 hours ... smashing the Guinness World Record!!!

GWR formally named Jaxon Italiano the new world record holder this week -- confirming he did, indeed, complete the feat Down Under back in November.

According to Guinness officials, Italiano broke the old record by nearly 300 pull-ups.

Italiano documented the achievement on his social media page Wednesday, saying he trained for the pull-up competition for eight months ... calling his time on the bar absolutely grueling.

"I had to unfortunately leave the last 3.5 hours unused as I had completely exhausted myself," he said. "A big thank you to everyone who was involved and supported me along the way."

In a photo of the aftermath of the accomplishment, you can see Italiano's hands were completely torn up -- but the dude was stoked nonetheless, flashing a huge smile.

The mark ended up benefitting more than just Italiano ... he used it as a fundraiser to bring awareness for the fight against dementia -- netting over $8,000 to support Dementia Australia.