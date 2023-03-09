Julia Fox's Dad and Brother Arrested For Ghost Guns, Fentanyl, Drug-Making Materials

Julia Fox's dad and brother were reportedly taken away in handcuffs ... with cops finding ghost guns and materials used to manufacture drugs in their apartment.

According to NY Post, police conducted a raid at Christopher and Thomas Fox's Manhattan pad Wednesday ... all in part of a larger investigation regarding ghost guns.

Not only did cops find the weapons without serial numbers, but also a slew of chemicals -- including fentanyl, chloroform, heroin, formaldehyde, and other materials often used to craft explosives ... things like pressure cookers and other chemicals. Thousands of dollars worth of wine bottles were also spotted inside.

On top of that, police reportedly recovered 3D printers and unidentified pills at their apartment ... both of the were taken into custody, with charges currently pending according to The Post's sources.

A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed an arrest at Christopher and Thomas' apartment building, saying the department seized equipment for pressing narcotic pills as well as the guns.