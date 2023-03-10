Tony Hawk Hits Insane Skate Tricks Just One Year After Severely Breaking Leg

Play video content

Tony Hawk proved yet again he's got Superman-like blood in his veins -- hitting insane tricks at an event Thursday night, just one year after he suffered a severely broken leg that many thought might end his career.

Hawk wowed a huge crowd as part of some skating entertainment at a business summit in Salt Lake City ... getting huge air while riding as if he hadn't just mangled his leg in a ramp accident 12 months ago.

The 54-year-old hit trick after trick after trick -- and the audience loved it, cheering him on as he strung together an awesome line.

Hawk eventually slid down the half pipe on his knees to a huge applause.

Of course, just one year ago on March 7, 2022, a lot of people in the skate world -- perhaps even Hawk himself -- didn't think this would be possible ... after he badly broke his femur while trying to do a McTwist.

Hawk at the time had hoped to simply walk again "unaided." He suffered a setback in November, too, which further clouded his skating future.

But, Tony is clearly now approaching 100 percent ... and in an Instagram post earlier this week, he said he was super grateful for the recovery.

"Thank you for all of the support through this tumultuous journey," he wrote. "The wheels have not fallen off yet."