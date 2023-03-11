What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

DJ Calvin Harris has been able to pocket a handful of hot stars on his tracks, but now it's your turn to hit the turntables with the music maven and find the switch-ups in the two images. After all, 'this is what you came for!'

The 6'6" star usually towers over his audience, but he may have been upstaged by a pedestrian as he recently stopped by Capital Radio Studios in London, England. Calvin definitely knows how to drop a beat, but can you pick up the changes in these two shots?