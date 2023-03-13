Austin Butler, Ex Vanessa Hudgens Spotted Together At Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Talk about an awkward run-in ... Austin Butler and his ex Vanessa Hudgens were an arms-length away from each other after the Oscars -- after he snapped pics with his new boo Kaia Gerber.

Vanessa and Austin were standing together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Sunday night in Bev Hills ... with Austin giving a wave to the camera as Vanessa's head stayed low.

The 2 were hanging out near the valet -- unclear if they chatted it up. Sharon Stone was waiting for her ride next to them, but no entanglements there!

Vanessa wasn't at the bash with her fiancé Cole Tucker ... Austin, of course, was at the event with Kaia.

As you know, Austin & Vanessa pulled the plug on their 8+ years of dating back in 2020 ... but some drama surfaced after he told The Hollywood Reporter a friend pushed him into playing Elvis when they heard him singing one of The King's songs.