Paris Hilton Felt Shamed By Pink Mocking Her Sex Tape In 'Stupid Girls' Video

Paris Hilton is getting a lot of things off her chest in her new memoir, now revealing she felt a great deal of shame after Pink mimicked her infamous sex tape in her music video.

Paris says she felt unsupported when the singer parodied her 2003 sex tape with her ex-bf, Rick Salomon, three years after its release, in the music video for "Stupid Girls".

PH explains in "Paris: The Memoir" she felt pressured to film "One Night in Paris" with Salomon, who was 33 at the time while she was just 19. She says Pink didn't help things, only making her feel ashamed years later, when the noise and slut-shaming had mostly died down.

Paris writes, "When everyone was buzzing about a sex tape of a certain teenage girl from a soon-to-be-hit TV show – a girl who said emphatically over and over that she did not want the tape out there – the takeaway was Stupid Girl".

She also doubled down on the fact that she had no clue the tape would be made public, and only agreed to film it because she was "tipsy and tired." She says Rick threatened he would find someone else to do the tape if Paris refused.

You'll recall, Rick sued Paris for defamation, however, she countersued and was awarded around $400K in damages.