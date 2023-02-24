Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Paris Hilton at 'House of Y2K' Collab Pop-Up, Celeb Friends Show Support

Paris Hilton With Some of Her Closest Peeps For 'House of Y2K' Opening

2/24/2023 7:16 AM PT
Paris Hilton Y2K Party Launch
Launch Gallery
Hot Mama Launch Gallery
Getty

Paris Hilton is kicking off her latest project in a massive way ... bringing some of her closest celeb pals together and, naturally, rocking a pretty iconic outfit for the event.

A LOOK INSIDE

Paris was front and center for the opening of her "House of Y2K" pop-up Thursday night on Melrose in L.A. -- it's an interactive experience that dives deep into how trends and shopping evolved over the last 20 years.

Of course, it's not just a history lesson ... Paris' personal wardrobe is also on display, including some of her most famous 'fits.

Getty

As for her outfit choice Thursday night ... Paris rolled up with something identical to what she wore back in 2002 at her 21st birthday party -- talk about a blast from the past.

Getty

Some of her closest gals showed up to support Paris ... including her mama Kathy Hilton and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Faye Resnick.

Backgrid

Of course, Paris also had Kris Jenner by her side ... they've been buds since the early 2000s, when Kim Kardashian and Paris were painting the town red together.

paris hilton and baby
Shutterstock Premier

As you know, Paris' big shindig came the same day she and her hubby Carter Reum introduced their baby boy Phoenix with a family shoot.

