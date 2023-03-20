Ruby Rose Vows to Sign Off Social Media Ahead of Birthday, But Returns

Ruby Rose says she wanted to do a social media blackout before her birthday, but then stayed on social media anyway ... causing confusion and some concern too.

The actress threw up a message on Instagram Sunday -- a day before she turned 37 -- which raised some eyebrows among fans. It read, "Logging off until the 21st. If you have followed me for long enough you know I don't acknowledge tomorrow."

She continued, "I don't celebrate that day. That day has never been a celebration. Some have tried but it was never a celebration at the time, and nor is it now. So please leave it for me this year." Ruby didn't elaborate, which is strange ... 'cause she's celebrated her bday in the past, including in 2019 -- when she celebrated early with cakes and everything.

Her birthday has also been acknowledged publicly, including with a song from an ex.

The weird thing is that Ruby posted on her account come Monday. It was a video about a dog rescue org she's involved in ... there was no acknowledgment of her previous statement.

Again, there's no real context as to what she's alluding to ... but it's got some a bit worried.

