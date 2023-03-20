Steve Jobs Signed Award to Apple Employee Up for Sale, Rare Autograph

An award signed by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is hitting the open market ... and it's a super rare memento, because the guy never signed autographs and hardly ever left his signature.

Steve scribbled his John Hancock on a 10-year award plaque presented to an Apple employee way back in 2000 ... shortly after Steve had returned to the company.

The award plaque is up for sale over at Moments In Time ... with a $95,000 price tag.

Steve presented the hardware to Apple marketing exec Suzanne Lindbergh, and the letter to her reads ... "This ten-year plaque recognizes those who have contributed a decade of personal achievement to Apple's phenomenal success. Apple honors you not only for your talent, enthusiasm and energy, but also for your ten years of creativity and career commitment. We hope you continue to believe, as we do, that the journey in itself is the best reward."

Jobs used a black felt-tip pen to leave his signature at the bottom of the plaque ... and it's also rare because Apple later transitioned to facsimile signatures on its anniversary awards.

Steve, who died from cancer in 2011, famously refused to sign for autograph hounds ... so there aren't a lot of items out there with his signature.