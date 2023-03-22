Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jake Paul, Lindsay Lohan, Soulja Boy Settle With SEC Over Crypto Promotion

3/22/2023 12:46 PM PT
The Securities and Exchange Commission is cracking down on Crypto companies ... and some big-name celebs -- including Jake Paul, Lindsay Lohan and Soulja Boy -- who praised the currency companies while getting paid without disclosing it ... and they've agreed to cough up some dough to make it all go away.

Jake and Lindsay are among the celebs named in the SEC's filings Wednesday ... they're charged with illegally touting Tronix and BitTorrent. Others charged include Lil Yachty, Ne-Yo, Austin Mahone, Kendra Lust and Akon.

The SEC says these celebs failed to disclose they were getting paid for promoting these companies.

Almost all of the celebs agreed to pay a total of $400K to settle the charges.

We've reached out to Jake and Lindsay's reps for comment ... so far, no word back.

