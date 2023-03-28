Brian Cox Backtracks on His Negative Remarks About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Brian Cox has backtracked on negative comments he made about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry -- and he's blaming the media for taking his words out of context.

The "Succession" star was interviewed by Radio Times and now says he had "enormous sympathy" for the royals after they announced they were leaving Britain's Monarchy in 2020. He previously said Markle knew what she was getting into when she tied the knot with Harry and even fantasized about marrying Prince Charming.

In his Radio Times sit down, Cox said Markle got caught up in a fairytale that had an unhappy ending, referring to the Royal Family. He said the couple was the product of a dying institution (The Monarchy), which was difficult for Meghan to adapt to due to her American upbringing.

Cox said Markle understandably viewed The Royal lifestyle as a fairytale, but it all went "horribly wrong” for Meghan and Harry in the end.

The actor added, “I think they’re victims," meaning Harry and Meghan. Cox also said he was "a bit angry" his words were taken out of context during an interview with Haute Living New York earlier this month.

In that interview, he was quoted by the outlet as saying Markle knew what she was getting into and had "childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that s–t we see as fantasy that could be our lives in our dreams.”

Cox went on to say Markle shouldn't have been surprised by the crush of media attention following her exit from the Royal Family with Harry.