John Cena Shouts Out Iowa Star Caitlin Clark After 'You Can't See Me' Celebration

'Even If They Could See You, They Couldn't Guard You!!!'

Caitlin Clark has turned John Cena into a huge fan of hers -- because after the Iowa star hit the wrestler's signature celebration during a historic game Sunday night ... he showed her big love on his social media page!!!

Clark went crazy in the Hawkeyes' 97-83 win over Louisville in the women's NCAA tournament's Elite Eight ... and at one moment in her triple-double performance, she broke out Cena's signature "You Can't See Me" move.

Caitlin Clark hit the "You can't see me" after her sixth 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/gIUOoqZiot — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) March 27, 2023 @justwsports

The gesture was, of course, fitting ... because Louisville simply couldn't stop the Iowa guard -- who finished the night with 41 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

Cena eventually got word of it all on Tuesday afternoon -- and gave Clark a HUGE shoutout on Twitter.

"Even if they could see you," the wrestler wrote, "they couldn’t guard you!"

"Congrats on the historic performance @CaitlinClark22," he added, "and to @IowaWBB on advancing to the Final Four!"

The two sports stars both now have some big weekends coming up -- Clark plays South Carolina on Friday night with a trip to the national championship on the line, while Cena will throw down with Austin Theory on Saturday evening at Wrestlemania 39.