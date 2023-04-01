Celebrities Complain on Final Day of Free Twitter Blue Checkmarks

Elon Musk and co. are making a major change to Twitter starting this month -- and it's going affect just about every verified celeb out there ... many of whom aren't happy about it.

Of course, we're talking about the coveted blue checkmarks -- which, for years, have served as the official verification system on the bird app ... to distinguish prominent public figures and other people of note from all the normies. Word is, that's all coming to an end in April.

going to bed tonight with my checkmark husband, knowing it will all be over by morning pic.twitter.com/hYXKNrpsdt — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 1, 2023 @chrissyteigen

Going forward, Elon has said he's going to start charging people $8/month for Twitter Blue subscriptions -- giving 'em the option to buy their blue check. Not just that, but he's discontinuing legacy verifications ... that stripping-down is supposed to start today, April 1st.

In other words, all the stars that have enjoyed official verification status are going to be just like the rest of us -- and a good handful are already mourning, Chrissy Teigen included.

Friends, there are bigger issues in the 🌎than the blue verified ✔️next to my name on this account. But without it, anyone can allege to be me. So, if I lose that ✔️ know I will leave this platform. Anyone appearing with it=an imposter. I tell you this while I’m still official. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) March 28, 2023 @IJasonAlexander

She jokingly bid her blue check status farewell with a cheeky response ... indicating she ain't ponying up the cash to stay verified. Ditto for a ton of other celebs, some of whom seem genuinely peeved about this. Jason Alexander says he's outta here if he loses his check.

William Shatner also recently sounded pretty annoyed by the lack of checks and balances in Twitter's new space, writing ... "Hey @elonmusk what’s this about blue checks going away unless we pay Twitter? I’ve been here for 15 years giving my ⏰ & witty thoughts all for bupkis. Now you’re telling me that I have to pay for something you gave me for free? What is this-the Colombia Records & Tape Club?" And Dionne Warwick, too, griped about it.

I am not paying for a blue check. That money could (and will) be going towards my extra hot lattes. 😒 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) March 31, 2023 @dionnewarwick

She writes, "I am not paying for a blue check. That money could (and will) be going towards my extra hot lattes." Ice-T said something similar this week ... vowing to go blue check-less if push comes to shove. As we reported ... LeBron James promised something similar.

A lot of stars seem to be willing to lose their verification if it means they gotta pay, but as of now -- just about everyone still has their checks ... so maybe this is an April Fools' joke?

Important to establish whether someone actually belongs to an organization or not so as to avoid impersonation https://t.co/nFnr2hFvbY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2023 @elonmusk

Probably not. Just a couple days ago, Elon was pointing folks in the direction of Twitter's Verified Organizations system -- which seems geared toward making sure companies, news orgs and other notable entities continue to stay verified on Twitter ... sans impersonation.

Everyone else, though -- including individual journos, etc. -- might have to shell out if they want their blue checks. It's sure to be a s***show for a bit ... we'll see where the chips land.