Celebrity Careers That Have Risen From The Dead!

It's Easter weekend, so it feels fitting to take a look at some actors that had their careers rise from the dead after going through a bit of a dry spell -- what a miracle!

We all know about Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan's recent renaissance periods ... but do you remember Winona Ryder's fall from grace, only to get picked back up as Joyce from "Stranger Things?"

And, who could forget Mickey Rourke's tumultuous ride, going from acting to boxing -- only to end up taking home awards years later for his iconic role in "The Wrestler" ... a movie that made some parallels to his own life.

Of course, there was also child star Neil Patrick Harris, desperately looking to shake the Doogie Howser vibes and become something bigger ... or Natasha Lyonne's step back from the spotlight, only to return as a triple threat.