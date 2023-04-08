Heather Graham Says She Doesn't Regret Not Having Kids, Feels Free

Heather Graham says she's A-OK with the fact that she doesn't have children ... something she feels like most women haven't been able to say up until recently.

The star dished her thoughts on the subject to People, telling them ... "I think we all have different paths. You just have to embrace the one that you're on. If, somehow, I had had kids, I'm sure that would've been cool."

She adds, "But at the moment, not having kids, I do feel free. And I get a lot of sleep. That is pretty great."

HG also had this to say about the notion of being able to own the fact one might not want little ones, especially as a woman ... "I do feel like as a woman, culturally, you're not allowed to say, 'I didn't want to have kids. Because it's like, what's wrong with you?'"

She finishes her thought by saying, "I think as a man it's like, oh yeah, cool, you didn't want to have kids. Now, women are getting more free to just make their own choices."

Graham says she believes if she was meant to have kids, she would've. Instead, she focuses on film/TV projects, which she says she views as her "little kids." She finishes by saying she's fulfilled with her life and happy with the journey she's chosen as an actress in Hollywood.