Starstruck Celebs With The Easter Bunny ... Hoppy Easter!!!

Before these celebs were a "somebunny" in Hollywood, they were just hoppin' around town looking for the Easter Bunny. Lucky for you, TMZ has gathered the cutest pics of celebs having their starstruck moment with the cotton-tailed legend himself ... so, let's hop to it!

Stars like Orlando Bloom and Chrissy Teigen wanted the bunny all to themselves, while Hilary Duff and Alec Baldwin wrangled their fams for a group photo-hop. And, leave it to Robert Downey Jr. to try upstaging the life-size furry animal, (but you already know who the real star is 😉!)

Pounce into our gallery and see all the celebs whose Easter Bunny wishes came true ... After all, everyone needs a friend who is all ears!