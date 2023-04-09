Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Celebrity Easter Scramble Guess Who!
4/9/2023 12:01 AM PT
Hidden under this curly-haired Easter Bunny is an egg-cellent entertainer who's been singing since he was a little bun-bun but got his big break after collabing with Cardi B and Drake. He always has an im-peck-able time on stage ... dancing, singing and rapping ... either way his music
slaps hops!
It may come as no surprise he chose his stage name after posting a throwback pic wearing a bunny suit and a grumpy face, and if you'd prefer to solve this celeb scramble faster, throwing on a pair of his Adidas "Easter Egg" kicks will help you get there!
Hop on it!