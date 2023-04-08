Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Celebunny Ears ... What's Hoppinin'?!

4/8/2023 12:01 AM PT
Easter Celebunnies -- They're All Ears!
Who knew Hollywood could breed such cute and fluffy bunnies?! Well, the proof lies here in these precious pics, and since tomorrow is Easter, go on with your bunny-self and scavenge through our celebratory bunny ear photos!

Singing sensations Mariah Carey and Celine Dion dressed to impress in their ear accessories ... Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Anne Peltz Beckham are eggstremely cute in matching ears, and Reese Witherspoon served up a "who wore them better" ... between herself and her pup!

These stars are always "ear" for your entertainment! Check out our gallery and get down and festive with these Celebunnies!

Fluffy AF!

