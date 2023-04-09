Guess Who These Easter Cuties Turned Into!

These future stars clearly loved hoppin' into the Easter spirit before their claims to fame, but can you crack these celebs before they broke into the limelight?

Zac Efron, Sarah Hyland and Kate Bosworth are just a few of the little bunnies who woke up on Easter Sunday ready to cop some eggs -- but good luck figuring out which one is them ... Hoppy hunting!

This singer owned the "American Idol" stage with her country songs, but who is this lil' bunny all dressed up?!

These lil' peeps loved scouting for Easter goodies, but do their kiddie bangs and matching outfits throw you for a loop?