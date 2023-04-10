Celebrating Celebrity Siblings on National Siblings Day 2023

It's National Siblings Day and to commemorate the holiday, we're taking a look at some of the most famous family members in Hollywood.

Perhaps good things come in twos 'cause there are a ton of dynamic duos in the industry ... from Beyoncé and Solange Knowles to Willow and Jaden Smith and more!

The Kardashian/Jenner clan probably has the most famous set of sisters ... and it's fair to say they've already created the next generation of celebrity siblings who will take Hollywood by storm.

We can't forget about Miley and Noah Cyrus who continue to make their mark in both the music and television industries.

Of course, The Jonas Brothers -- Kevin, Joe, and Nick -- are a known trio that clearly takes pride in their music and their bloodline.