Stars Drinking Guinness Beer -- Happy St. Patrick's Day!

St. Patrick's Day Celebs Downing Guinness Beer!
3/17/2023 12:30 AM PT
Whether it's the top o' the morning or a late-night party at the bar, these stars love a tall glass of Guinness ... so take a look at some of the biggest celebs drinkin' away in honor of St. Patrick's Day!
Hugh Jackman, Kevin Hart, and Ben Affleck are just a few of the A-listers sippin' the Irish beer ... Jason Momoa might've had a little too much -- cuz it's all over his face!
Conor McGregor is all smiles with his Guinness -- and we're sure the Irish UFC champ does a lot more of this when he celebrates his national holiday.
Even former president Barack Obama is enjoying the liquid luck of the Irish with a glass at the pub ... as a crowd nearby is clearly digging the rare sight!
Oh, and in case you wanted to see just how green some stars can get on St. Patty's Day -- we got you covered on that front, too.