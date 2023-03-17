Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Stars Drinking Guinness Beer -- Happy St. Patrick's Day!

St. Patrick's Day Celebs Downing Guinness Beer!

3/17/2023
Stars Drinking Guinness Beer
Whether it's the top o' the morning or a late-night party at the bar, these stars love a tall glass of Guinness ... so take a look at some of the biggest celebs drinkin' away in honor of St. Patrick's Day!

Hugh Jackman, Kevin Hart, and Ben Affleck are just a few of the A-listers sippin' the Irish beer ... Jason Momoa might've had a little too much -- cuz it's all over his face!

Conor McGregor is all smiles with his Guinness -- and we're sure the Irish UFC champ does a lot more of this when he celebrates his national holiday.

Even former president Barack Obama is enjoying the liquid luck of the Irish with a glass at the pub ... as a crowd nearby is clearly digging the rare sight!

Oh, and in case you wanted to see just how green some stars can get on St. Patty's Day -- we got you covered on that front, too.

