Kane Brown Gets Hit in the Crotch by Boot Thrown On Stage, Signs the Shoe

Play video content Tik Tok/@haileebrigman

Kane Brown needs better protection, and we don't mean bodyguards -- the guy took a shot to the nuts while performing, and had an odd reaction ... putting his John Hancock on the boot that took him out!!!

The country singer had a show Thursday night in Wichita for his "The Drunk or Dreaming Tour" ... and the crowd was certainly having fun -- maybe a little too much fun, which is where the rogue cowboy boot comes into play.

The video's pretty hilarious, unless you're Kane -- ironically, in the middle of "One Thing Right," the boot nails him right in the junk, making him stop to catch his breath. He goes to the floor to finish the song before flattening himself out.

Play video content Tik Tok/@ttv_smizzy2k

Seemed like Kane was a good sport, though, because he later signed the offending boot and handed back to someone in the crowd. Unclear if he signed his name or just drew a middle finger on it, though.

The timing of the shoe couldn't be more perfect, BTW ... right after getting hit, he sings the lyrics, "I've been at the wrong place at the wrong time."