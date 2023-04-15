Don't blink while taking in these two Coachella shots of Blink 182's Mark Hoppus ... you might miss out on ... all the small things! Step right up and see if these frigin' differences are a guaranteed shoe-in!

The iconic band gave a rockin' performance last night at Coachella 2023 but not without first doin' a little sound check ... gotta get those vocals just right! Raise the roof like it's 1999 and see if you can find the minor changes in the images!

"Turn the lights off, carry me home!"