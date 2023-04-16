Katy Perry Brings North West On Stage to Dance As Kim Kardashian Watches

Play video content Instagram / @kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian's nine-year-old daughter North West was brought on stage by Katy Perry during the popstar's Las Vegas residency PLAY at Resorts World on Saturday night.

An eyewitness told DailyMail.com that Katy, 38, hosted a 'walk-off competition' for her Firework Foundation and 'invited North West onto the stage' to participate.

"While on the stage North asked if her friends could join her and Katy obliged," they revealed.

There were others roaring their approval, including Paris Hilton and Sia. And get this ... Paris's hubby, Carter Reum, had earplugs in as he danced to the music.

Katy bestowed the crown on North and another kid as the walk-off winners. No surprise there ... actually, the crown was a pizza, but still ...