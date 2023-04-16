President Biden Tells Irish Crowd to 'Lick the World' During Int'l Trip

Play video content C-SPAN

President Biden either had another gaffe in Ireland this past week -- or he really wants to stick to the rest of the world ... or, lick it, rather.

During the final days of his international trip to Ireland, Joe delivered remarks at a banquet dinner in front of state officials -- and toward the end of his speech ... he made a somewhat bizarre request in trying to reaffirm the U.S. and Ireland's commitment to each other.

Here's what he said ... "There’s nothing, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart -- there’s nothing our nations can’t achieve if we do it together. I really mean it."



Then, the strange line ... "So, thank you all. God bless you all. And let’s go -- let’s go la- -- lick the world. Let’s get it done. Thank you." As you can hear (and see), it seems like JB got a little tongue-tied on that final part ... frankly, it's unclear what he was trying to say.

Of course, some are clowning Biden over this ... either by pointing out that he apparently misspoke ... or facetiously crying foul that Prez is advocating for people to go around licking things in a post-pandemic world, which he clearly was not doing. It was just a slipup.