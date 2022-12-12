E-40 Introduces Chicken & Waffles Ice Cream Flavor

E-40's Goon with the Spoon ice cream brand just got a bit more flavorful ... thanks to the debut of the Bay Area legend's new chicken and waffles flavor!!!

The Mount Westmore member unveiled the interesting new dessert Monday ... marking the inaugural rollout for his soul food division.

The concoction is actually more scientific than you think ... we're told 40 didn't use chicken but Flock Chicken Chips to recreate the fowl flavor and mixed with waffles, maple syrup and brown butter ice cream to enhance the experience.

40 tells TMZ Hip Hop he always wanted to create a food brand that reflects diversity and culture -- "Culinary arts is my passion and, as a Black entrepreneur with a prominent platform, I’m committed to doing my part to bring the worlds of food, culture and entertainment together like never before.”

The chicken and waffles treat follows Cookie Dough, Bourbon Vanilla, Vanilla Bean, Strawberry, Mint Chocolate and Salted Caramel flavors in 40's GWTS brand but we're told the next flavor on the menu will be "Black Wall Street."