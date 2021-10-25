E-40 Slinging Gourmet Meats as 'Goon with the Spoon'
E-40 I'm Slinging Gourmet Meats!!! Building My Food Empire
10/25/2021 12:30 AM PT
E-40's giving new meaning to his classic track "Yay Area" ... which now could refer to the gourmet meats and burritos he's serving up as he enters the food biz.
That's right, E's got a new handle now -- the Goon With the Spoon -- to go along with his new line of work ... and the rap icon tells us he's not just putting his name on the product, he's taking a totally hands-on approach.
He says he was inspired by attending lots of gourmet food events -- including some Bay Area tailgating at sporting events -- and decided it was time to expand. As you probably know, E-40 jumped into the liquor biz last year with his own tequila and sparkling wines.
He's kicking off his meat game with several different sausages -- mild beef, spicy beef, chicken teriyaki pineapple and chicken Philly cheesesteak.
Oh, and you might wanna put 5 on E's burritos too!!! He told us they're a homage to a local spot he used to hit up as a teenager. Clearly, he hasn't forgotten the experience, and now he wants to share it with everyone outside the Bay.